Case Of Boy's Ocean City Hit-Run Death Cracked

Tyler Mailloux, 22, of Berlin, is facing more than a dozen charges out of Worcester County in the July 2022 hit-and-run death of Gavin Knupp on Grays Corner Road while walking to his sister's car.

Gavin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver, later identified as Mailloux, did not stop and also did not report the incident, authorities said. According to OC Today, four of the 17 charges filed against Mailloux are felonies and he had not been arrested as of Monday morning, May 1.

"We are immensely grateful to Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux," Knupp's family said in a statement released by their attorney, Neil Dubovsky.

"We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support. We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun."

A GoFundMe campaign launched in memory of Gavin had raised more than $52,000 as of Tuesday, May 2.

"This was never supposed to happen," the campaign reads.

"Gavin had a love and passion for so much. Fishing, hunting, skateboarding, surfing and of course soccer. Gavin was truly loved by EVERYONE that met him. He will be forever in our hearts."

