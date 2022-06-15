Contact Us
Mobile Doughnut Joint Blondie's Opens Brick And Mortar Baltimore Store

Annie DeVoe
Blondie's Doughnuts
Blondie's Doughnuts Photo Credit: blondiesdoughnuts Instagram

A popular doughnut business will open its first brick and mortar storefront this summer in Edgewater, reports Baltimore Magazine.

Blondie's Doughnuts owner Michelle Diggs hopes the 8 Mayo Road location will allow the business to flex signature recipes, she tells the magazine.

Blondie's touts itself as a mobile bakery that specializes in brioche-style doughnuts. A food trailer affectionately dubbed Sassafras goes stops in locations across Maryland each week. 

Door-to-door delivery is offered in Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Calvert County, District of Columbia, Howard County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Stevensville area.

 To read the full report by Baltimore Magazine, click here.

