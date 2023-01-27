Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report

Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV.

Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.

Both of the restaurants reportedly planned to return but never did. Sudano Jr., who owns Sudano's Produce in Hanover, is hoping to breathe new life into the beloved joints.

To read the full story by WBAL TV, click here.

