Bloodbath: DC Man Accused Of Fatal Double Stabbing In Baltimore, Police Say

District resident Alphonso Ward, 46, has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal double stabbing that resulted in the death of 41-year-old Kevin Miller over the weekend, authorities announced.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 to the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Gilmore Street to assist the city fire department with an investigation, officials say.

Upon arrival to the 1600 block of Ramsay Street, they were met by Miller and a second man covered in blood and suffering from stab wounds.

Miller was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, according to police. The other man was treated by paramedics for minor injuries, police said.

Ward was charged at the Central Booking Intake Facility with first-degree murder. No information about his next court appearance has been announced.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.