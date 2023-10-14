One Dead After Officers Find Two Men Covered In Blood At Baltimore Crime Scene: Police

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night to the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Gilmore Street to assist the city fire department, officials say.

Upon arrival, they were met by two unidentified men who were covered in blood.

One of the men had several life-threatening stab wounds and was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The other remained at the scene and was treated by paramedics for minor injuries, police say.

The investigation determined that the stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Ramsay Street. No information about a potential assailant has been released by the department.

It is now being investigated by the department's homicide detectives.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

