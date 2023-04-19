Better Bathrooms Unveiled At BWI Airport In $55M Project

The airport has opened the first set of improved restrooms as part of a broad program to modernize and enhance restroom facilities, thanks to the ongoing program that will ultimately expand and improve six sets of restrooms on Concourses B, C and D.

The new set of bright and spacious restrooms now open in Concourse B is nearly 4,700 total square feet.They have full-height stalls, space for stowing roller bags, solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize, and improved ventilation.

The restrooms feature innovative technology such occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. The facilities include honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

“These improved restrooms are an important part of our overall effort to ensure a positive, world-class travel experience for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are continuously working to provide an airport that is clean, modern, and inviting for passengers.”

A recent expansion of the airport’s Concourse A included new, modern restrooms that have become very popular with BWI Marshall Airport travelers. Those Concourse A facilities served as a design standard for the current restroom improvement program. The additional five restroom sets in the improvement program are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“Service, convenience and cleanliness are important to travelers, and BWI Marshall has a well-deserved reputation for making our customers feel welcome and comfortable,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “These improvements to our restroom facilities are part of the ongoing commitment from our staff and our partners at BWI to make travelers feel at home in Maryland.”

