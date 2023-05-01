Baltimore Woman Rallies For Future Vet Brother In ICU Week Before Graduation

In fact, the 33-year-old had recently finished veterinary school and was choosing between two job offers ahead of graduation on May 6.

But Moussignac's dreams were put on hold when he slammed into a tractor trailer that had crashed on a Georgia highway earlier this month.

His vehicle became lodged underneath the back of the truck, leaving him with hemorrhaging in his brain, swelling in his brain, punctured lungs, a broken clavicle, facial fractures and more.

According to Moussignac's sister, Ketina Moussignac, of Baltimore, has launched a GoFundMe so that by the time her brother is healed, the financial setback won't be too bad.

Ketina says she could really use her brother's optimism right about now.

"He’s the optimist of the family," Ketina said. "He tells me I need to see things on the bright side and isn't afraid of doing something because it doesn't fit the status quo. We miss that energy in the family a little bit."

While Moussignac opened his eyes on his own over the weekend, he's facing a long road to recovery.

Ketina was inspired to launch the campaign when she learned how loved her brother was at his school.

"The dean knew him by name and his class said they wanted to help," Ketina said. "To see that kind of level of support and care as a family we decided maybe [the GoFundMe] would be a good way to help him."

Click here to donate.

