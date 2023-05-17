Baltimore Subway Shover Busted In NY Hotel Month After Causing Electrocution: Police

After more than a month on the run, Joseph White, 39, was tracked down to a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood in Queens, NY, and arrested for allegedly shoving a 28-year-old man onto subway tracks last month, electrocuting him, police announced.

On Wednesday, April 12, detectives were called to the Port Discovery subway station in the 600 block of East Baltimore Street, where there was a report of an unresponsive man on the subway tracks.

The man - later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Foster - was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation determined that he was standing near the edge of the platform when someone shoved him from behind.

Foster was thrown onto the tracks by the push and electrocuted. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

White was ultimately identified as a suspect in the subway shoving murder, and he remained elusive until he was found in Queens on Wednesday, May 17 and arrested.

He is now waiting to be extradited back to Baltimore City, where police will charge him with first-degree murder. It remains unclear what caused White to throw Foster onto the tracks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.