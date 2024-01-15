Arrest Made In Baltimore Shootout That Struck Innocent Deliveryman

Darrien Gaither of Baltimore has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 29, 2023 incident on the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore police said.

Gaither was in one group of juveniles that had been exchanging gunfire in a parking lot around 6:10 p.m., police said. A stray bullet in the shootout struck the deliveryman, 50, in the ankle.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Gaither was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12.

