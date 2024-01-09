Armed Man Pointed Weapon At Officers Before Deadly Shooting In Pikesville, Police Say

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, there were reports of a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun in the 400 block of Reistertown Road in Pikesville, according to authorities.

The responding officers were able to track down the man, who retreated to a nearby gas station, at which point he pointed his weapon at them and a barricade was declared.

After engaging officers, the suspect was shot at by three officers and he suffered life-threatening injuries after exiting the gas station.

The suspect was treated and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered in the area where he was shot.

It is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, and the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

