Alleged Gunman Accused Of Attempted Murder For December Shooting In Baltimore: Police

Georvon Milburn was charged with attempted first-degree murder after he was arrested on a warrant on Friday, Jan. 19, Baltimore Police said.

Investigators believe Milburn was the gunman who shot a 35-year-old man on the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in the Central District around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following the shooting and survived from his injuries.

Milburn was arrested with help from Warrant Apprehension Detectives and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

