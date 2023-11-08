Adult Charged After Child Found With Loaded Gun In Baltimore Middle School

Last week, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the Golden Ring Middle School in Rosedale after a firearm was recovered by a child inside the building shortly before dismissal.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 45-year-old Heather Rao has been arrested and charged with allowing a minor to gain access to a firearm, while the child avoided charges due to his age.

No additional details were released by the police.

