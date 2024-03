John Lohmeyer was attempting to cross near the 8200 block in Rosedale when he was struck by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee around 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.

Lohmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

