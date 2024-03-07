2 Baltimore Men Indicted For Trafficking Firearms To Undercover Detectives: AG

A total of 22 semi-automatic handguns and military-style weapons were seized during the investigation, which was led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) through ATF Baltimore Group II.

Corey Dixon Smith, 39, of Baltimore, allegedly acted as a source of supply for firearms, often procuring four or five at a time for sale, investigators say. Smith pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in 2002 and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He now faces 96 charges, including various counts of conspiring to unlawfully sell or transfer a regulated firearm, conspiring to sell regulated firearms without a license, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, transporting firearms into the state for the purpose of illegal sale, and related offenses.

Meanwhile, Ronreco Greenwood, 36, of Baltimore, “acted as a broker, facilitating the sale of firearms between Smith and his customers,” Attorney General Brown said. Greenwood is also banned from owning firearms due to a prior criminal conviction involving narcotics distribution. Based on firearm purchases conducted by an undercover officer, Greenwood has been charged with 118 counts, including conspiring to unlawfully sell or transfer a regulated firearm, conspiring to sell regulated firearms without a license, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of a firearm after a felony drug conviction, and related charges.

Investigators believe Smith obtained at least 22 firearms to resell between April and June of 2023. Greenwood then connected Smith with possible buyers and coordinated sales, providing customers with inventory and pricing before acquiring the firearms and selling them. Smith was also either supervising from a distance or making himself known to the buyer during the sales.

The cases will be prosecuted in Baltimore City. Greenwood is scheduled for trial on May 28, 2024, and Smith is scheduled for trial on June 5, 2024.

“The Organized Crime Unit works diligently with the ATF to ensure gun traffickers are brought to justice, illegal guns will be taken off our streets, and our communities are safer," said Attorney General Brown. "I am committed to holding accountable those responsible for illegal gun distribution, especially repeat offenders.”

