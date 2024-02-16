Woman Airlifted To Hospital Following Crash In Anne Arundel County: Police

It happened at the intersection of Magothy Bridge Road at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Pasadena around 1:15 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police said.

A 77-year-old Glen Burnie woman began turning left onto Baltimore Avenue from the westside of Magothy Bridge Road when she was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound.

The woman was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 1 with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Chevrolet driver, a 29-year-old Pasadena man, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.

