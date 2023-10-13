Wanted Odenton Man Busted With Coke, Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Severn: Police

Odenton resident Tremayne Andre Legette, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was spotted around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning by officers who watched him making several traffic violations in the area eof Gesna Drive and Fairbanks Drive in Severn.

Police say that after catching Legette committing the violations, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which the wanted man was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation led to the recovery of a loaded Colt Commander .45 caliber handgun, an extra magazine, and seven small containers that were filled with cocaine.

According to the department, Legette was arrested without incident and will face drug and weapons charges, and was also served on the outstanding warrant.

