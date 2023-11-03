Wanted Man Caught With Coke, Cash During Stop In Severna Park: Police

Annapolis resident Demari Kelvin Turner was stopped shortly after noon on Thursday near the intersection of Benfield Road and Old Benfield Road in Severna Park by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department on an outstanding warrant.

According to police, once Turner was detained, officers found that he had a pistol on him illegally, and during a search of his gold Honda Accord, the officers found cocaine, weed packaged for distribution, a digital scale, and more than $20,000 in cash.

Turner, who is forbidden from possessing a weapon, was arrested and facing drug and weapon charges. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the department.

