Teacher Inappropriately Touched Student In Anne Arundel County: Police

Bowie resident Manuel Navarro-Montero, 43, is facing a host of charges following an investigation into his alleged actions with a female student at the school earlier this year.

In late January, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was alerted to an alleged sex offense that occurred between the student and a teacher inside a classroom at the school.

According to the victim, the suspect in that case "touched her private and intimate areas" over and under her clothes while inside the school. The victim later made a report and the investigation was launched into the teacher.

Navarro-Montero was removed from the school immediately after the allegations were made and he was identified as a possible suspect, police noted.

On Wednesday, April 26, detectives applied for a warrant, and on Monday, May 1, Navarro-Montero was arrested without incident.

Navarro-Montero was charged with:

Third-degree sexual offense;

Fourth-degree sexual offense;

Fourth-degree sexual offense in a position of authority;

Second-degree assault.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Anne Arundel County Police Department by calling (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.