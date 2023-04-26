Rabid Raccoon Reportedly Found In Anne Arundel County

On Wednesday, April 26, health officials issued an alert advising the rabid animal was found near the 1700 block of Mayapple Way in Gambrills.

The latest report of rabies comes months after Anne Arundel County began baiting raccoons in a program to vaccinate them against the disease.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat, health officials said. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut of a person or another animal.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salvation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime, officials added.

“The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and no prompt post-exposure treatment is had,” according to officials.

Anyone who may or whose pet may have had contact with a raccoon or if an animal has unexplained wounds, they've been advised to call (410) 222-7254 during working hours during the week or at (443) 481-3140 after hours.

