Police ID Teen Gunned Down In Double Shooting In Annapolis

Police in Annapolis are still attempting to track down the person who killed Robert Clark in the 1900 block of Copeland Street in late July.

Investigators from the Annapolis Police Department were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, in the Newton Drive area, when officers on patrol heard gunshots ring out in the area.

During a canvas of the area, they found a Clark down in the 1900 block of Copeland Street suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby, they also found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and he had to be flown to shock trauma.

“This kind of disregard for the lives of people in our neighborhoods must stop,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson previously said. “We need help from those in the community to help us identify criminals carrying and using guns.

“We are with city agencies and community partners to find and arrest those committing these deadly and reckless crimes.”

No information about a possible about a possible suspect shooter or motive has been released by the police.

“Every homicide represents loss and grief to a family and our community,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said at the time, noting that they are working to develop a long-term response to the continued violence across Maryland. “We can not allow this dangerous and disturbing behavior to continue in our city.

“Community safety and crime prevention is not achieved through one person or organization alone - it is up to all of us.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Annapolis Police Department was still seeking tips regarding the shooting as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact. Det. Kreft at the department by calling (410) 268-9000 ext. 5734 or (410) 260-3439.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

