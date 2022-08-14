Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Magothy River Boat Crash

by Cecilia Levine & Annie DeVoe
Brian and Laura Slattery.
Brian and Laura Slattery. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 48-year-old Maryland man has been charged in a hit-and-run boat crash that left a 63-year-old woman dead last month, according to the Associated Press.

Police believe Brownell Edds, Jr., of Cape Saint Claire, was operating the boat that struck Laura Slattery and her husband, of Pasadena, while watching fireworks on the Magothy River July 3.

Edds fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire, after the collision around 10 p.m., police said previously. He was allegedly operating a white center console vessel that is believed to have been 25-30 feet long.

Edds was reportedly charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, the AP says.

More than $12,000 had been raised for Slattery's family on a GoFundMe as of Aug. 14. Her kids said she leaves behind a "rockstar legacy."

"If you knew Laura, you knew what she loved the most in this world. Jesus, her husband, children & grandchildren and her family & friends," the GoFundMe says. "She was a shining light to every person she met. She made friends with thousands and always had a smile & encouraging word."

