Unlicensed Ride Share Driver Robbed In Hanover Was Set-Up: Police

A man was robbed by three suspects while working as an unlicensed car-for-hire in Hanover, authorities say.

The 39-year-old victim was picking up two customers he was hired to take to Bladensburg, in the area of Clark Road around midnight, Wednesday, July 27, when he was robbed, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Two riders, described as being a Hispanic 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, entered the car for the ride when a masked Hispanic man allegedly jumped in, investigators said.

The man then allegedly placed a gun on the driver's head and demanded the victim's cell phone and cash.

They then fled the scene, and officers were able to locate the victim's phone on the side of the road shortly after the incident, officials added.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

