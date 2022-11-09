Teen Hit-Run Driver Busted With Stolen Kia In Glen Burnie, Police Say

A teenager was arrested after a hit-and-run with a stolen vehicle in Glen Burnie, officials say.

Around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, an officer witnessed the 15-year-old suspect in a hit-and-run accident in the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigators say that the striking vehicle, a white Kia Optima, stopped just beyond the intersection and the 15-year-old as well as another occupant attempted to flee the scene.

The 15-year-old was arrested by police after a brief foot pursuit.

The vehicle that was struck did not remain on the scene after the collision and was located a short time later with heavy damage from the incident. The vehicle was unoccupied.

During their investigation, officers discovered that both the Kia and the struck abandoned vehicle were reported stolen earlier that day.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

