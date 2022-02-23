Teen Boy Paralyzed, Girl Injured Trying To Flee Gunman In Double Annapolis Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was left paralyzed, an 11-year-old girl was injured and a 15-year-old girl was hurt — but not by gunfire — while trying to run from the gunman in Annapolis earlier this week.

The shooter came out of a wooded area near the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood section and opened fire around 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was injured, not by gunfire, while running from the scene, while the teen boy and an 11-year-old girl were hospitalized.

All but the paralyzed teen had reportedly been released from the hospital as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, police said.

“We will find out who has done this,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said.

“It’s not going to make it any better for the young man who’s paralyzed, but we are bringing people to justice. They have to realize that this is not going to be tolerated in the city of Annapolis.”

