Suspect Escapes Police Twice In One Day For Separate Glen Burnie Carjackings

A suspect is on the run after police believe he carjacked several vehicles in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

The suspect, described as a Black man last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, reportedly stole two vehicles from the Glen Burnie area on the afternoon of Saturday, March 18, according to Anne Arundel County Police officers.

Officers were first called to the 100 block of Crain Highway around 1:30 p.m. after a victim reported the carjacking of a 2015 Kia sedan.

Detectives say that the suspect entered the victim's car and demanded her keys as the victim was trying to get into the vehicle. The victim refused and was assaulted before the suspect physically pulled her away from her vehicle.

He then took off in the vehicle toward Crain Highway.

Several hours later around 6 p.m., officers received another report of a new carjacking in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.

The victims in the second carjacking were reportedly pulled from their 2021 Subaru sedan and robbed and assaulted by two men.

The two suspects then fled in the Subaru sedan in an unknown direction.

A short time later, police were able to locate the second victim's vehicle in the 7900 block of Crain Highway, and attempted to approach the driver, who fled with the passenger at the sight of the police.

Despite canvassing the surrounding area, neither suspect was located. Police believe that both incidents are connected, investigators noted.

