Somerset County Sheriff, MSP Trooper Fatally Shoot Suspect In Westover: Authorities

A deputy from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and a Maryland State Police trooper fatally shot a suspect in Somerset County, the office reports.

Police responded to a 911 call from a convenience store in the area of Route 13 (Ocean Highway) and Perry Road in Westover just before 12 p.m. on Monday, April 26, the office said on Facebook.

The caller said a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money before fleeing the area, the office reports. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect then fled again.

Once officers located the man, he fired his gun a second time. That's when the sheriff's deputy and the trooper fired their guns and shot the suspect, the office reports.

Officers rendered aid to the man until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported and the shooting is under investigation, the office reports.

This marks the third highly publicized police-involved shooting in the state within the past week.

Secret Service officers fatally shot Gordon Casey, of Germantown, while he was trying to break into the home of the Peruvian Ambassador to the US in Washington DC on Wednesday, April 20.

Casey's girlfriend told NBC Washington the 19-year-old was having a mental health crisis after losing his job a short time before the incident.

Then Harford County Sheriff deputies fatally shot John Raymond Fauver, 53, behind the CVS on Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill on Saturday, April 23.

Fauver was said to be suicidal and was believed to be armed with a long gun, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. The two sheriffs involved in the shooting have since been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

