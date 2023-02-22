Police Investigating Residential Shooting In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a midday shooting in Anne Arundel County.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to the scene of a home in the unit block of Park Place in Brooklyn Park to investigate a reported shooting.

Officials said that “at this time, all parties appear to be on the scene, and there is no believed public safety threat at this time.”

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

