Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say.

The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victim - whose name. hasn't been released - was then stabbed by one of the suspects, but did not identify which one, investigators said.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately available on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8760 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

