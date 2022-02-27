Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Weekend Annapolis Shooting: Police

A 35-year-old Annapolis man was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a recent shooting, police said.

Keith Taylor has being held in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting around 11:30 p.m., on the 1700 block of Forest Drive, county police said.

There, they found one male victim, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Taylor was identified as a suspect and arrested on the 200 block of Boxwood Road the following day, police said. He was slapped with seven criminal charges related to the crime including attempted murder.

He was being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

