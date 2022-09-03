Loaded Gun, Pot Seized From Driver In Routine Traffic Stop: Anne Arundel PD

A 26-year-old man pulled over in a routine traffic stop was busted with a loaded handgun and a small amount of marijuana, authorities in Maryland said.

The loaded 9mm Taurus G2 was recovered from Nathaniel Hurley when police pulled him over near Hidden Brook Drive and Elvaton Road in Glen Burnie around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, Anne Arundel County Police said.

After smelling marijuana, the officer searched Hurley's Honda Civic and uncovered a small bag holding the pot along with the gun. Hurley was arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.