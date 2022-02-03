Contact Us
Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized From MD, PA Drug Dealers In Routine Stop: State Police

David Cifarelli
Clint Christopher Whaul and Leanna Lyn Baker were found with heroin and crack cocaine, along with cash and other evidence, police in Maryland said. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A pair of drug dealers — one of whom was wanted on multiple warrants — were found with heroin and crack cocaine during a midnight traffic stop, Maryland State Police said.

Clint Christopher Whaul, 39, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Leanna Lyn Baker, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland, were stopped on Interstate 97 in Millersville around 12:10 Wednesday, March 2, police said.

A search of the Toyota turned up 11.2 grams of heroin, 41.8 grams of crack cocaine, 48 Xanax pills, additional drug paraphernalia and money.

Baker had four outstanding arrest warrants for drug charges, police said.

She and Whaul were both charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and being held in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center waiting for a hearing in front of the District Court commissioner.

