Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say.

The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.

The victims say the three suspects were strangers and fled in a gray or silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line 410- 222-4700.

