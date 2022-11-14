Detectives Use Smartphone To Track Missing Teen Involved In Carjacking In Anne Arundel: Police

Three teens were apprehended and a fourth is still wanted in connection to a carjacking in Anne Arundel County over the weekend after being tracked by one of their parents on their phone, police announced.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded to a reported carjacking in the 7700 block of Hancock Lane in Glen Burnie, where three adults were approached by a gun-wielding teen while returning to their apartment.

Investigators said that the adults complied, and the suspect fled with their 2017 black Toyota Camry.

According to police, officers were later dispatched to a home in the 7100 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, for a family dispute investigation that involved a 15-year-old leaving the area without permission, though unbeknownst to him, they were able to track the minor’s phone.

As officers closed in on the location of the teen, it was discovered that he was in the carjacked vehicle, investigators noted.

Officers located the vehicle on Hammonds Lane and attempted to stop it, according to a police spokesperson. The driver fled a short distance before hopping a curb and crashing into a tree on Belle Grove Road.

The four teens got out of the vehicle and ran, according to police; three were located.

Those arrested include Baltimore residents Vincent Steven Marshall, 18, a 16-year-old minor, and the 15-year-old who was tracked by his parents.

Ironically, the initial suspect who committed the carjacking remains at large.

He was described as being Black, approximately 6-foot tall weighing 120 pounds. At the time of the carjacking, he was wearing a black ski mask, an orange Under Armour hoodie, and dark pants.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the fourth teen or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Northern District detectives at the Anne Arundel Police Department by calling (410) 222-6135 or the agency’s Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

