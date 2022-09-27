DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself

A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said.

Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, troopers from the Annapolis Barrack received a call from a driver - later identified as Hayes - advising that he was being chased, investigators said.

Troopers were able to locate Hayes in the area of Annapolis Street and Monterey Avenue in Annapolis inside a silver Acura ILX with District of Columbia tags.

Once they made contact with Hayes, troopers said that they observed a bullet hole through the front windshield of his car, which investigators believe may have come from inside the vehicle.

While conducting a nearby ground search, troopers located a black Ruger handgun.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of several shell casings and suspected crack cocaine. Officials said that the casings matched the type of gun that was seized during the original search.

Hayes was arrested without incident and charged with:

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Firearm use in the commission of a felony;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Illegal drug possession;

“Related criminal charges.

Hayes is being held on a no-bond status at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

