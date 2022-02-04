Cause Of Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Released By Anne Arundel PD

A 46-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Burnie died in a Pasadena crash on Saturday, April 2.

Donterio Montre Brown was merging into the right lane on Route 100 east on his Kawasaki Ninja while a Nissan Altima driver was merging into the left lane from the right lane around 12:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said.

Brown struck the driver's side of the Nissan near the Route 10 split, lost control, and was ejected, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by county paramedics.

The primary cause of this crash is improper lane change by the driver of the Kawasaki, with speed as a contributing factor. The crash was under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

