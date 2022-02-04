Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Cause Of Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Released By Anne Arundel PD

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County PD
Anne Arundel County PD Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

A 46-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Burnie died in a Pasadena crash on Saturday, April 2.

Donterio Montre Brown was merging into the right lane on Route 100 east on his Kawasaki Ninja while a Nissan Altima driver was merging into the left lane from the right lane around 12:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County police said. 

Brown struck the driver's side of the Nissan near the Route 10 split, lost control, and was ejected, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by county paramedics.

The primary cause of this crash is improper lane change by the driver of the Kawasaki, with speed as a contributing factor. The crash was under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.