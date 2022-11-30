Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Breakfast Bandit On The Loose After Robbing Maryland Home At Knifepoint

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel Police Department
Anne Arundel Police Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Police Department (Twitter)

Police are investigating a home invasion after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his Glen Burnie residence, authorities say.

The 32-year-old victim was at home when a male suspect forced their way into his house around 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Harold Court while armed with a knife, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The suspect took cash from the victim and fled. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man around 45-50 years old, who was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a black ski mask. 

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.