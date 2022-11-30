Breakfast Bandit On The Loose After Robbing Maryland Home At Knifepoint

Police are investigating a home invasion after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his Glen Burnie residence, authorities say.

The 32-year-old victim was at home when a male suspect forced their way into his house around 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Harold Court while armed with a knife, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The suspect took cash from the victim and fled. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man around 45-50 years old, who was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a black ski mask.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

