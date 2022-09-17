Boy Calls 9-1-1 On Dad Who Tried Strangling Mom, Was Later Killed By Police In Maryland: Report

An Anne Arundel boy called 9-1-1 on his gun-wielding dad who tried strangling his mom, and was then killed by police overnight, CBS News reports.

Officers were called to a Sands Road home in Harwood, by a woman saying her husband tried to strangle her and she was able to escape to a neighbor's house around 2 a.m., the outlet said citing police.

A second 9-1-1 was placed by the boy saying his dad had a gun and was in the woods behind the home, and then gunfire rang out, the outlet said.

When police arrived, they told the man who drop his weapon, but he refused, and pointed it toward the officers who opened fire, according to CBS. There were also bullet holes in the cruiser. No officers were hurt.

