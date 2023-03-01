Bowie Motorcyclist Airlifted To Baltimore Hospital After Crash

A Bowie man is fighting for his life after losing control of his motorcycle in Deale, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash in the 400 block of Deale Road shortly before 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Investigation revealed that the 47-year-old driver was riding his Harley Davidson south on Deale Road when he lost control of the motorcycle while going around a curve. The motorcycle ran off the road, leaving the driver with critical injuries.

The driver was airlifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.