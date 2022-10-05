Body-Worn Camera Footage From Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Released By Maryland AG

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new body-cam footage from a fatal police-involved shooting in Harwood last month.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, Harwood resident Anthony Hopkins, Sr. was shot and killed by police investigating a violent domestic incident after he allegedly fired gunshots at a cop car and point his guns at officers, who returned fire.

The involved officers, according to the Attorney General:

Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9.5-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department;

Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9.5-year veteran;

Cpl. B. Dehn, a 9.5-year veteran;

Cpl. M. Hanlon, a 3.5-year veteran;

Cpl. J. Metcalf, a 5-year veteran who also has five years of experience with a separate law enforcement agency.

Each was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the IID released body-cam footage of the incident (which can be seen above), which shows each officer’s actions during the shooting.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, officials said that officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood following 911 calls regarding an instance of domestic violence.

While officers were en route, a 911 caller said that Hopkins was involved in the incident left the house, and fired a gun several times outside the home.

According to the AG, as officers traveled down the home's driveway, multiple gunshots were fired from a wooded area alongside the driveway, some of which struck an unoccupied police vehicle.

Minutes later, Hopkins emerged from the nearby woods, still armed, and when officers gave commands for him to drop his gun, he did not comply, according to investigators.

Hopkins then allegedly raised the gun in the direction of officers, to which they returned fire, striking him multiple times. He was treated by paramedics following the shooting, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting, and the woman involved in the domestic violence incident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released.

