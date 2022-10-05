Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Man, 51, Crashes Into Multiple Objects, Dies In Anne Arundel County: Police

Annie DeVoe
Anne Arundel County PD
Anne Arundel County PD Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

A Baltimore man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into multiple objects in Hanover, authorities say.

Officers say that McKinley Jasper Lipscomb 3rd, 51, lost control of his vehicle for undetermined reasons around 8:15 p.m. on Route 100 near Harmons Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.

Lipscomb's SUV left the roadway and nearly struck a bridge on the right shoulder before crossing both eastbound lanes and ramming into a guardrail, police said. 

The vehicle then crossed back across both eastbound lanes and hit two trees in a wooded area before overturning, report officials.

Lipscomb was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and the crash is currently under investigation, police say. The investigation is ongoing. 

