An amber alert was cancelled after a missing 9-year-old Maryland girl from Carroll County was found in Baltimore County.

Savannah Heaton with her aunt in Westminster when she was abducted by her 33-year-old sister, Magen Wallen on Tuesday, May 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (MCMEC).

Savannah was found safe and unharmed while Wallen was taken into police custody.

