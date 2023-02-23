70-Year-Old Brooklyn Man Shoots Roommate, Leaves Him In Critical Condition: Police

A 70-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly shooting someone inside of a home in Brooklyn, police say.

Around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, Anne Arundel County Police received a report that a man had shot another man inside of a residence in the unit block of Park Place.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located the 48-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, 70-year-old George Albert Summers, was reportedly waiting for police to arrive at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Both Summers and the victim reportedly lived together in the residence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

