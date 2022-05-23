Contact Us
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Maryland Gunman Threatened Women With AR-15: Police

Annie DeVoe
Anne Arundel County Police
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

An Edgewater teenager has been arrested after he allegedly threatened and pointed guns at women on multiple occasions, authorities say.

Daniel James Bruce, 18, pointed guns at two women over the last month at his home on the 1500 block of Mayfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County Police. 

The first victim said Bruce threatened and pointed an AR-15 at her on April 8, and the second victim claims he threatened and pointed a handgun at her on Thursday, May 19. 

No shots were fired on either incident. A search warrant for Bruce's home was obtained and five firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized. Bruce was taken into custody and charged accordingly. 

