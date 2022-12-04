Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Anne Arundel Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Airlifted To Hospital After Being Shot In Annapolis: Police

David Cifarelli
A medical helicopter
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Dee-Burke

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in Annapolis, authorities said. 

Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of Frederick Douglas Street and Medgar Evers Street around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, Annapolis Police said. 

The victim needed to be airlifted to a hospital and at the time of the transport, they were listed as being in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone with information. Anyone with information is asked to contact police 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

