Pets Rescued From Pasadena Fire That Gutted Anne Arundel County Home

The blaze broke out at a home on the 7700 block of Glen Avenue in Pasadena around 1:10 p.m.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived and doused the flames while rescuing an occupant from the home.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, crews said. A pet dog and rabbit were also rescued and received care with help from Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control.

The American Red Cross and Department responded to assist the residents displaced in the blaze.

“We would like to remind everyone to dispose of smoking materials properly and smoke alarms save lives,” said the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

