Pedestrian Airlifted To Area Hospital After Being Struck In Anne Arundel County

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to Solomons Island Road near Mitchell's Chance to investigate a reported pedestrian strike in Edgewater.

Police say that commuters can expect "severe delays" in the area near Stepneys Lane during the Thursday afternoon commute.

The pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

