Obituaries

John Cervenka Of Pasadena, Glen Burnie, Dies Christmas Eve

Joe Gomez
Decased: John Cervenka
Decased: John Cervenka Photo Credit: Stallings Funeral Home

A lifelong resident of Pasadena and Glen Burnie, John C. Cervenka has passed away at 50-years-old.

Cervenka died on Christmas Eve in his home. The cause of death was not made public.

As a native of Anne Arundel County, Cervenka graduated from Northeast High School in 1989. 

He worked in construction putting up drywall and also enjoyed bowling, watching NASCAR and his watching favorite football team, the Patriots.

Click here for the complete obituary and arrangements.

