Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Obituaries

Baltimore Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing In Anne Arundel

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Freetown Road and Mountain Road where the crash occurred.
Intersection of Freetown Road and Mountain Road where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man from Baltimore died after he ran a stop sign and got into an accident in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Corey Antonio Lawson was heading west on Mountain Road toward Freetown Road when failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 26, in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old passenger in the Acura was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalized with minor injuries.  

The crash remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.