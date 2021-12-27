Baltimore Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing In Anne Arundel

A 40-year-old man from Baltimore died after he ran a stop sign and got into an accident in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Corey Antonio Lawson was heading west on Mountain Road toward Freetown Road when failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe around 7:40 p.m. Dec. 26, in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old passenger in the Acura was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police.

