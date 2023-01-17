Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police

One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say.

Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Walker was tragically pronounced dead at the scene after medics arrived to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

