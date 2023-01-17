Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say.

Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Walker was tragically pronounced dead at the scene after medics arrived to the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. 

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.