Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say.

The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

When the woman told the suspect that she did not have anything, the suspect pushed her up against a wall and stole the ring off of her finger before fleeing on foot toward Arwell Court.

The victim described the suspect as a black man wearing a long-sleeved shirt.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.